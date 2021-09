Just days after arriving in Louisiana to help a state battered by Hurricane Ida, Fort Worth Fire Lt. Brant Frazier had one request on Thursday on how to help. “The best way to help is to pray for these folks,” Frazier said Thursday in a Zoom news conference from Lafourche Parish. “It’s catastrophic. You can’t put words to it. Every building, boat and vehicle is damaged. It’s humbling to see how much destruction.”