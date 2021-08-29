Coming soon: Tulsa events

(TULSA, OK) Live events are coming to Tulsa.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tulsa:

Matilda the Musical Tulsa, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 110 E 2nd St, Tulsa, OK

The magical story of a little girl with an incredible gift! The beloved book that has inspired generations comes to life! Experience the magic of the hysterical, uplifting and visually stunning...

CAT ASSOCIATION 75TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION IN TULSA Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 100 East 2nd Street, Tulsa, OK 74103

CAT ASSOCIATION 75TH ANNIVERSARY IN TULSA REUNION TICKET

Book Pre-Launch Success Masterclass: Get Paid To Publish — Tulsa Tulsa, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Learn The Book Pre-Launch Blueprint to effectively create, build and monetize your brand & your business around your book About this event Learn The Book Pre-Launch Blueprint to effectively...

Training Days 📋✏️✅ — New City Fellowship Tulsa Tulsa, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 1839 N Boston Ave, Tulsa, OK

As we continue to transition into worship at our new facility, we have need of volunteers in several different capacities. In order to make sure all the bases are covered and everyone knows what...

OK | Bixby Networking & Sales Training Luncheon Tulsa, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 9999 S Mingo Rd Suite A, Tulsa, OK

This professional networking team may be a good fit, if you're new to networking or you've been around networking but may have been... Frustrated with tons of rules, rigid attendance policies or...