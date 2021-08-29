Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Coming soon: Tulsa events

Tulsa Post
Tulsa Post
 5 days ago

(TULSA, OK) Live events are coming to Tulsa.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tulsa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWhSh_0bgSa5X600

Matilda the Musical

Tulsa, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 110 E 2nd St, Tulsa, OK

The magical story of a little girl with an incredible gift! The beloved book that has inspired generations comes to life! Experience the magic of the hysterical, uplifting and visually stunning...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gQJ28_0bgSa5X600

CAT ASSOCIATION 75TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION IN TULSA

Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 100 East 2nd Street, Tulsa, OK 74103

CAT ASSOCIATION 75TH ANNIVERSARY IN TULSA REUNION TICKET

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9lon_0bgSa5X600

Book Pre-Launch Success Masterclass: Get Paid To Publish — Tulsa

Tulsa, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Learn The Book Pre-Launch Blueprint to effectively create, build and monetize your brand & your business around your book About this event Learn The Book Pre-Launch Blueprint to effectively...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pTnHY_0bgSa5X600

Training Days 📋✏️✅ — New City Fellowship Tulsa

Tulsa, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 1839 N Boston Ave, Tulsa, OK

As we continue to transition into worship at our new facility, we have need of volunteers in several different capacities. In order to make sure all the bases are covered and everyone knows what...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=105gzT_0bgSa5X600

OK | Bixby Networking & Sales Training Luncheon

Tulsa, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 9999 S Mingo Rd Suite A, Tulsa, OK

This professional networking team may be a good fit, if you're new to networking or you've been around networking but may have been... Frustrated with tons of rules, rigid attendance policies or...

Learn More

Tulsa Post

Tulsa Post

Tulsa, OK
With Tulsa Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

