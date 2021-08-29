What’s up Wichita: Local events calendar
(WICHITA, KS) Wichita has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Wichita area:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 132 East Douglas Avenue, Wichita, KS 67202
Come to Sente Games and Refreshments! Please RVSP when you are coming so you're not lock out on a game. Sente has food, drinks, and a game library. If you bring your own games or play games that belongs to somebody else it is free. Using their game library is $3 per a person for the night. Outside food is allowed but drinks are not. Please support our venue by getting some drinks!
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 225 West Douglas Avenue, Wichita, KS 67202
Midwestsupershow Car Show returns to century 2. Come see some of the best custom cars and motorcycles from around the nation.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 650 East 2nd Street North, Wichita, KS 67202
Volunteer for the 2021 Fall Prairie Marathon. We need Water Station Volunteers and Course Safety Monitors. Average Volunteer time is 3 hours
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 650 E. 2nd St, Wichita, KS 67202
Grab one of two VIP options while they last for this Riverfest 2021 concert at WAVE!
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 09:00 PM
Address: 650 E. 2nd St, Wichita, KS 67202
Monophonics bring the soul to WAVE on December 4th w/ Rudy De And a
