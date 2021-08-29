What’s up Wichita: Local events calendar

(WICHITA, KS) Wichita has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wichita area:

Weekly Tuesday Open Board Game Night @ Sente Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 132 East Douglas Avenue, Wichita, KS 67202

Come to Sente Games and Refreshments! Please RVSP when you are coming so you're not lock out on a game. Sente has food, drinks, and a game library. If you bring your own games or play games that belongs to somebody else it is free. Using their game library is $3 per a person for the night. Outside food is allowed but drinks are not. Please support our venue by getting some drinks!

MidwestSupershow 2021 Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 225 West Douglas Avenue, Wichita, KS 67202

Midwestsupershow Car Show returns to century 2. Come see some of the best custom cars and motorcycles from around the nation.

2021 Fall Prairie Fire Marathon Volunteers Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 650 East 2nd Street North, Wichita, KS 67202

Volunteer for the 2021 Fall Prairie Marathon. We need Water Station Volunteers and Course Safety Monitors. Average Volunteer time is 3 hours

Riverfest VIP: Heavy Metal Meltdown Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 650 E. 2nd St, Wichita, KS 67202

Grab one of two VIP options while they last for this Riverfest 2021 concert at WAVE!

Monophonics w/ Rudy De Anda Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: 650 E. 2nd St, Wichita, KS 67202

Monophonics bring the soul to WAVE on December 4th w/ Rudy De And a