Kansas City calendar: Events coming up
(KANSAS CITY, MO) Kansas City has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kansas City:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 1217 Union Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64101
Flirting with Great American Songbook Standards, Bauer fills her setlists with songs that tell stories everyone can relate to
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Address: 1060 Union Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64101
Bar opens at 8:30 pm, singing starts at 9pm! FREE! You don't need to be good, you just need to be ready to rock.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 1101 Mulberry Street, Kansas City, MO 64101
This is a come as you are, pay what you can yoga class. Show up, be yourself, and be present.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 1060 Union Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64101
Judy, Liza, Barbra, Bette… here’s a show you won’t forget!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Address: 1427 West 9th Street, #405, Kansas City, MO 64101
Hometown Favorite, Kyle Ayers, is coming back for one night with two shows. Live from The Barrel with friends! Catch the best show in KCMO!
