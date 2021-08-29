Kansas City calendar: Events coming up

(KANSAS CITY, MO) Kansas City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kansas City:

Jenna Bauer and the Be Here Nows Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1217 Union Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64101

Flirting with Great American Songbook Standards, Bauer fills her setlists with songs that tell stories everyone can relate to

KARAOKE MONDAY with VANESSA DAVIS Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 1060 Union Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64101

Bar opens at 8:30 pm, singing starts at 9pm! FREE! You don't need to be good, you just need to be ready to rock.

Pay What You Can Yoga Class Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1101 Mulberry Street, Kansas City, MO 64101

This is a come as you are, pay what you can yoga class. Show up, be yourself, and be present.

Daisy Buckët in LEADING LADY Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1060 Union Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64101

Judy, Liza, Barbra, Bette… here’s a show you won’t forget!

BOTB Presents: Kyle Ayers || Live Comedy in the West Bottoms Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 1427 West 9th Street, #405, Kansas City, MO 64101

Hometown Favorite, Kyle Ayers, is coming back for one night with two shows. Live from The Barrel with friends! Catch the best show in KCMO!