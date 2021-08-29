Live events coming up in Pompano Beach

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Pompano Beach is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pompano Beach:

Green Market Pompano Beach Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 50 West Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

This year's Green Market Pompano Beach is on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of each month from 9 am - 2 pm from November 13- April 23

Live Stream Karaoke | DJ Funtasy Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1751 South Dixie Highway, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Join me every Sunday and enjoy the best music. Sing your favorite Karaoke songs like a star.

Julie’s Run/Walk-a-thon for Floie to Benefit FISP/MHA Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1660 Northeast 10th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

A run/walk-a-thon to help raise awareness of suicide prevention at Pompano Community Park

MARINE REFIT EXPO - Trade Show for Refit, Marine Services and Suppliers Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Apr 04, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Apr 04, 02:00 PM

Address: 1801 Northeast 6th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Mini-trade show with products, equipment, services and refit upgrades for the boating and superyacht market in South Florida.

Fall Festival Marketplae Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 520 Northwest 3rd Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Join us as we showcase the culinary entrepreneurs from the Culinary Incubator Program.