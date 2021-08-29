Cancel
Pompano Beach, FL

Live events coming up in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach Daily
(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Pompano Beach is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pompano Beach:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FDKvf_0bgSZyRZ00

Green Market Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 50 West Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

This year's Green Market Pompano Beach is on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of each month from 9 am - 2 pm from November 13- April 23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLsTg_0bgSZyRZ00

Live Stream Karaoke | DJ Funtasy

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1751 South Dixie Highway, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Join me every Sunday and enjoy the best music. Sing your favorite Karaoke songs like a star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CQO4V_0bgSZyRZ00

Julie’s Run/Walk-a-thon for Floie to Benefit FISP/MHA

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1660 Northeast 10th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

A run/walk-a-thon to help raise awareness of suicide prevention at Pompano Community Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T9L45_0bgSZyRZ00

MARINE REFIT EXPO - Trade Show for Refit, Marine Services and Suppliers

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Apr 04, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Apr 04, 02:00 PM

Address: 1801 Northeast 6th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Mini-trade show with products, equipment, services and refit upgrades for the boating and superyacht market in South Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mdA3l_0bgSZyRZ00

Fall Festival Marketplae

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 520 Northwest 3rd Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Join us as we showcase the culinary entrepreneurs from the Culinary Incubator Program.

With Pompano Beach Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

