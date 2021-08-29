Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Live events Nashville — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Nashville Times
Nashville Times
 5 days ago

(NASHVILLE, TN) Nashville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nashville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2opdiP_0bgSZvnO00

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 30: NASHVILLE HOT SHOWCASE

Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 311 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201

A stand up comedy show featuring a variety of comedians

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DvlmQ_0bgSZvnO00

Roaring Loud Festival-TSU Homecoming

Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 100 1st Ave North, Nashville, TN 37201

This will be TSU Homecoming’s biggest event! It will be filled with music, food, vendors and a whole lot of fun.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UezYQ_0bgSZvnO00

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 29: OPEN MIC SHOW

Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 311 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201

A stand up comedy show featuring professional and amateur comedians who spin our wheel to determine their fate!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Nashville Times

Nashville Times

Nashville, TN
215
Followers
439
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nashville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Comedy Show#Stand Up Comedy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis fights court's ruling allowing masks in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has appealed a judge’s ruling that states the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school districts to not require mask mandates for their schools, The Associated Press reported. In a court filing Thursday, DeSantis’s attorneys took his appeal to the 1st District Court of Appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy