Live events Nashville — what’s coming up

(NASHVILLE, TN) Nashville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Nashville:

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 30: NASHVILLE HOT SHOWCASE Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 311 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201

A stand up comedy show featuring a variety of comedians

Roaring Loud Festival-TSU Homecoming Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 100 1st Ave North, Nashville, TN 37201

This will be TSU Homecoming’s biggest event! It will be filled with music, food, vendors and a whole lot of fun.

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 29: OPEN MIC SHOW Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 311 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201

A stand up comedy show featuring professional and amateur comedians who spin our wheel to determine their fate!