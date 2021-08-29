Live events Virginia Beach — what’s coming up

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) Virginia Beach is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Virginia Beach area:

The Dinner Detective Comedy Murder Mystery Dinner Show - VaBeach Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 5700 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Tackle a challenging mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner. The criminal is lurking in the room but you may be a Prime Suspect!

“THE NEEBABY EXPERIENCE” Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 2014 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

“The Neebaby Experience” Live stand up comedy show staring Neebaby and guest staring BriBri_Comedy! Come Enjoy drinks,Food,laughter and love

One Team Scavenger Hunt Virginia Beach Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1099 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.

2021 Star-Spangled Ball - Roaring 20s Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 3001 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

We are finally able to commence and celebrate our 31st year. Come join us for an unforgettable evening of fun with friends.

Peabody's Comedy Brunch August 29th Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 209 21st Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

EAT, DRINK, LAUGH Peabody's brings you the best in Local, Regional and National Comedy Acts. A laughable kind of brunch.