Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Beach, VA

Live events Virginia Beach — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Virginia Beach News Beat
Virginia Beach News Beat
 5 days ago

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) Virginia Beach is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Virginia Beach area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oVuj8_0bgSZpV200

The Dinner Detective Comedy Murder Mystery Dinner Show - VaBeach

Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 5700 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Tackle a challenging mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner. The criminal is lurking in the room but you may be a Prime Suspect!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BeWbC_0bgSZpV200

“THE NEEBABY EXPERIENCE”

Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 2014 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

“The Neebaby Experience” Live stand up comedy show staring Neebaby and guest staring BriBri_Comedy! Come Enjoy drinks,Food,laughter and love

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KlW0b_0bgSZpV200

One Team Scavenger Hunt Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1099 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AburQ_0bgSZpV200

2021 Star-Spangled Ball - Roaring 20s

Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 3001 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

We are finally able to commence and celebrate our 31st year. Come join us for an unforgettable evening of fun with friends.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ytWzc_0bgSZpV200

Peabody's Comedy Brunch August 29th

Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 209 21st Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

EAT, DRINK, LAUGH Peabody's brings you the best in Local, Regional and National Comedy Acts. A laughable kind of brunch.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Virginia Beach News Beat

Virginia Beach News Beat

Virginia Beach, VA
335
Followers
467
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

With Virginia Beach News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Laugh Peabody
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis fights court's ruling allowing masks in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has appealed a judge’s ruling that states the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school districts to not require mask mandates for their schools, The Associated Press reported. In a court filing Thursday, DeSantis’s attorneys took his appeal to the 1st District Court of Appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy