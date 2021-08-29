Cancel
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City events calendar

Salt Lake City News Watch
Salt Lake City News Watch
 5 days ago

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Live events are lining up on the Salt Lake City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salt Lake City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l60wN_0bgSZlDM00

Neck Deep Tour 2021

Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 536 W 100 S, SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84101

AEG Presents: Neck Deep with nothing, nowhere. and Heart Attack Man at The Complex on 11/20! Get tickets now!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v4KRA_0bgSZlDM00

Sullivan King: Loud & Reckless Tour

Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Feb 02, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 12:30 AM

Address: 536 W 100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Sullivan King brings the Loud & Reckless Tour to The Complex!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pR7ti_0bgSZlDM00

POLO & PAN: cyclorama tour

Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Feb 02, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Feb 02, 10:00 PM

Address: 536 W 100 S, SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84101

Postfontaine Presents: Polo & Pan at The Complex on February 9th, 2022. Get tickets!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RGxGT_0bgSZlDM00

Pilates on the Plaza

Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 10 N Rio Grande St., Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Feel the burn while you breathe in the fresh air during Pilates on the Plaza!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FeEeX_0bgSZlDM00

Wolf Alice

Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 536 W 100 S, SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84101

Postfontaine Presents: Wolf Alice at The Complex on November 1st. Get tickets!

