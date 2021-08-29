Salt Lake City events calendar

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Live events are lining up on the Salt Lake City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salt Lake City:

Neck Deep Tour 2021 Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 536 W 100 S, SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84101

AEG Presents: Neck Deep with nothing, nowhere. and Heart Attack Man at The Complex on 11/20! Get tickets now!

Sullivan King: Loud & Reckless Tour Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Feb 02, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 12:30 AM

Address: 536 W 100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Sullivan King brings the Loud & Reckless Tour to The Complex!

POLO & PAN: cyclorama tour Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Feb 02, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Feb 02, 10:00 PM

Address: 536 W 100 S, SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84101

Postfontaine Presents: Polo & Pan at The Complex on February 9th, 2022. Get tickets!

Pilates on the Plaza Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 10 N Rio Grande St., Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Feel the burn while you breathe in the fresh air during Pilates on the Plaza!

Wolf Alice Salt Lake City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 536 W 100 S, SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84101

Postfontaine Presents: Wolf Alice at The Complex on November 1st. Get tickets!