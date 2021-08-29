Cancel
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh events coming soon

Raleigh News Watch
 5 days ago

(RALEIGH, NC) Raleigh has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Raleigh:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ScMv_0bgSZcGp00

Pedal with Pals | Guided Bike Tour (For Ages 55+)

Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 100 Fayetteville St (location varies by date), Raleigh, NC 27601

Grab your friends and get ready for a fun social ride just for you! We bring the bikes, you bring the besties. Ages 55+.

Never Late to Drag Brunch

Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 222 Fayetteville St, Raleigh, NC 27601

Raleigh newest brunch where all are welcome hosted by one of Raleigh's home grown queens AmanDuh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IB3Od_0bgSZcGp00

Smoke DZA w/ Shame Gang, Les the Genius, Swank & Draft, DJ Flash

Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 224 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC 27601

Doughnetworkz Presents: Smoke DZA! All show profits will be donated to Alley Oop Hoops. Doors 8pm, Show 9pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11PThE_0bgSZcGp00

Downtown Raleigh Murals and Public Art Walking Tour

Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:45 AM

Address: Corner of Salisbury St. & Martin St., Wake County Justice Center, Raleigh, NC 27601

Come on this fun tour to learn all about downtown Raleigh's cool murals and public art!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e4Fhu_0bgSZcGp00

Market at Transfer Co. Food Hall

Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 500 East Davie Street, Raleigh, NC 27601

Join Triangle Pop-Up at Transfer Co. Food Hall for shopping from local artists & makers, live music, food, drinks, and much more!

Raleigh News Watch

With Raleigh News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

