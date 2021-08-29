Raleigh events coming soon
(RALEIGH, NC) Raleigh has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Raleigh:
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Address: 100 Fayetteville St (location varies by date), Raleigh, NC 27601
Grab your friends and get ready for a fun social ride just for you! We bring the bikes, you bring the besties. Ages 55+.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 222 Fayetteville St, Raleigh, NC 27601
Raleigh newest brunch where all are welcome hosted by one of Raleigh's home grown queens AmanDuh
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM
Address: 224 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC 27601
Doughnetworkz Presents: Smoke DZA! All show profits will be donated to Alley Oop Hoops. Doors 8pm, Show 9pm.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:45 AM
Address: Corner of Salisbury St. & Martin St., Wake County Justice Center, Raleigh, NC 27601
Come on this fun tour to learn all about downtown Raleigh's cool murals and public art!
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM
Address: 500 East Davie Street, Raleigh, NC 27601
Join Triangle Pop-Up at Transfer Co. Food Hall for shopping from local artists & makers, live music, food, drinks, and much more!
Comments / 0