Jurnee Smollett Will Star In The DC Comic Film ‘Black Canary ‘

By Aja Danbridge
hypefresh.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max has unofficially become the home of all the DC comic book films and series. So far, the streaming service offered movie premieres to films like Wonder Woman 1984 and Doom Patrol. Recently, HBO Max just added the DC comic series TITANS to their growing list of DC projects. Now it was just announced that the upcoming Birds of Prey spin-off film Black Canary will be added to the streaming service. Who better to take on the starring role than Lovecraft Country’s Jurnee Smollett?

