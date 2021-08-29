Jurnee Smollett Will Star In The DC Comic Film ‘Black Canary ‘

Unfortunately, when Birds of Prey came out in early 2020, it did not exactly light the box office on fire. Despite getting decent reviews and being a glorious hot mess in the best possible way, there weren't a lot of people heading out to see it, and then any long-term box office love it could have gotten from word of mouth was kneecapped by the COVID-19 pandemic. We haven't heard much about the movie or the cast ever since because it didn't do that well, and when that happens, you don't usually get sequel news. However, HBO Max is starting to do the original movie thing, and that's how we're getting Batgirl and Blue Beetle movies. Apparently, we are reportedly getting another female-fronted movie pushed directly onto HBO Max. According to Cinelinx (via Collider), Lovecraft County writer Misha Green is reportedly working on a Black Canary project with Jurnee Smollett reprising the role of Black Canary.