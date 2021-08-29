Omaha calendar: Coming events
(OMAHA, NE) Live events are coming to Omaha.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Omaha area:
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 08:00 PM
Address: 729 North 14 Street, Omaha, NE 68102
All The Remains' April 15 show at Slowdown has been postponed.
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 PM
Address: 729 North 14th Street, Omaha, NE 68102
Hockey Dad's April 23 show at Slowdown has been postponed.
Starts at: Sun Apr 04, 05:45 PM
Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 08:45 PM
Address: 729 North 14 Street, Omaha, NE 68102
Trevor Hall returns to Slowdown with feel-good, breezy tunes on April 27.
Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 08:30 PM
Address: 729 North 14th Street, Omaha, NE 68102
Tiny Moving Parts at Slowdown - Rescheduled for November 22
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 724 South 12th Street, #3202, Omaha, NE 68102
Artist Nick Cave in conversation with Bemis Center Executive Director Chris Cook
Comments / 0