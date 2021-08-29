Cancel
Omaha, NE

Omaha calendar: Coming events

Omaha Today
Omaha Today
 5 days ago

(OMAHA, NE) Live events are coming to Omaha.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Omaha area:

All That Remains

Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 729 North 14 Street, Omaha, NE 68102

All The Remains' April 15 show at Slowdown has been postponed.

Hockey Dad

Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: 729 North 14th Street, Omaha, NE 68102

Hockey Dad's April 23 show at Slowdown has been postponed.

Trevor Hall

Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Apr 04, 05:45 PM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 08:45 PM

Address: 729 North 14 Street, Omaha, NE 68102

Trevor Hall returns to Slowdown with feel-good, breezy tunes on April 27.

Tiny Moving Parts

Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 729 North 14th Street, Omaha, NE 68102

Tiny Moving Parts at Slowdown - Rescheduled for November 22

A Conversation with Nick Cave

Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 724 South 12th Street, #3202, Omaha, NE 68102

Artist Nick Cave in conversation with Bemis Center Executive Director Chris Cook

