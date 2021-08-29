Albuquerque events calendar

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) Albuquerque is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Albuquerque:

Microdosing Medicine Coach Training: Shamanism, Curandero & Microdosing Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1800 Tingley Drive Southwest, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Plant Medicine Assisted Journey for Certification, Symbolic Literacy and Shamanism, 13 Moons Training for Coaches Overnight Teaching and

2021 MANA Scholarship Banquet Celebrating Lideres Legendarias Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1000 Woodward Place Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Save the Date for the 2021 MANA de Albuquerque Scholarship Banquet as we celebrate "Lideres Legendarias" (Legendary Leaders)

Diamond Dash Wedding Show Feb 20 | Wedding Collective New Mexico Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Feb 02, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 03:00 PM

Address: 1000 Woodward Pl. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Wedding planning at it's finest. Dash for diamond jewelry. Connect with one-of-a-kind New Mexico vendors. Learn tips + tricks from the best!

Make It Bold... Make It Blend Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 525 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87102

This class is for the passionate hair stylists that wants to expand their knowledge on high contrast color, social media, and photography.

Warish Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 407 Central Ave. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Don't miss Warish live at Sister with Deathchant on Friday, October 22!