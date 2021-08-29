Albuquerque events calendar
(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) Albuquerque is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Albuquerque:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 1800 Tingley Drive Southwest, Albuquerque, NM 87102
Plant Medicine Assisted Journey for Certification, Symbolic Literacy and Shamanism, 13 Moons Training for Coaches Overnight Teaching and
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 1000 Woodward Place Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87102
Save the Date for the 2021 MANA de Albuquerque Scholarship Banquet as we celebrate "Lideres Legendarias" (Legendary Leaders)
Starts at: Sun Feb 02, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 03:00 PM
Address: 1000 Woodward Pl. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102
Wedding planning at it's finest. Dash for diamond jewelry. Connect with one-of-a-kind New Mexico vendors. Learn tips + tricks from the best!
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 525 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87102
This class is for the passionate hair stylists that wants to expand their knowledge on high contrast color, social media, and photography.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Address: 407 Central Ave. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
Don't miss Warish live at Sister with Deathchant on Friday, October 22!
