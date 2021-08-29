Cancel
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque events calendar

Albuquerque Digest
 5 days ago

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) Albuquerque is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Albuquerque:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Ko5V_0bgSZTHA00

Microdosing Medicine Coach Training: Shamanism, Curandero & Microdosing

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1800 Tingley Drive Southwest, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Plant Medicine Assisted Journey for Certification, Symbolic Literacy and Shamanism, 13 Moons Training for Coaches Overnight Teaching and

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pbovp_0bgSZTHA00

2021 MANA Scholarship Banquet Celebrating Lideres Legendarias

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1000 Woodward Place Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Save the Date for the 2021 MANA de Albuquerque Scholarship Banquet as we celebrate "Lideres Legendarias" (Legendary Leaders)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3baAAS_0bgSZTHA00

Diamond Dash Wedding Show Feb 20 | Wedding Collective New Mexico

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Feb 02, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 03:00 PM

Address: 1000 Woodward Pl. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Wedding planning at it's finest. Dash for diamond jewelry. Connect with one-of-a-kind New Mexico vendors. Learn tips + tricks from the best!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hu8XU_0bgSZTHA00

Make It Bold... Make It Blend

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 525 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87102

This class is for the passionate hair stylists that wants to expand their knowledge on high contrast color, social media, and photography.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wriJp_0bgSZTHA00

Warish

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 407 Central Ave. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Don't miss Warish live at Sister with Deathchant on Friday, October 22!

Albuquerque Digest

