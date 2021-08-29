Birmingham calendar: Events coming up

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Live events are coming to Birmingham.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Birmingham:

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Birmingham, AL 35203

Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?

Birmingham Alabama Queens With Curves Fashion Sho Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 1930 Reverend Abraham Woods Junior Boulevard, Birmingham, AL 35203

The Alabama Queens With Curves Fashion & Hair Show, With Kids n Teens Fashion Show

Musical Theatre Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1623 2nd Avenue North, 2nd FLOOR, Birmingham, AL 35203

Musical Theatre is a jazz-based class filled with Broadway style dancing and music. ... This form of dancing emphasizes learning performance

Sustainable Wellness a Workshop to Connect Back to Your Body Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203

ONLINE EVENT!! Disrupt your diet mindset and be empowered around your food choices -> ->

Melanin and Mimosa Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 1612 3rd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203

The Ultimate Day Party Experience with live music, Food by Simone’s Kitchen ATL and Mimosas!