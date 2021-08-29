Cancel
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Birmingham Bulletin
 5 days ago

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Live events are coming to Birmingham.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Birmingham:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G2bQj_0bgSZSOR00

2021 Brave Kid Forever 1/2 M 1M 5K 10K -Participate from Home. Save $3

Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Birmingham, AL 35203

Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aaL9f_0bgSZSOR00

Birmingham Alabama Queens With Curves Fashion Sho

Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 1930 Reverend Abraham Woods Junior Boulevard, Birmingham, AL 35203

The Alabama Queens With Curves Fashion & Hair Show, With Kids n Teens Fashion Show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KyB6q_0bgSZSOR00

Musical Theatre

Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1623 2nd Avenue North, 2nd FLOOR, Birmingham, AL 35203

Musical Theatre is a jazz-based class filled with Broadway style dancing and music. ... This form of dancing emphasizes learning performance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oxqom_0bgSZSOR00

Sustainable Wellness a Workshop to Connect Back to Your Body

Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203

ONLINE EVENT!! Disrupt your diet mindset and be empowered around your food choices -> ->

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KY5u1_0bgSZSOR00

Melanin and Mimosa

Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 1612 3rd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203

The Ultimate Day Party Experience with live music, Food by Simone’s Kitchen ATL and Mimosas!

Comments / 0

 

Birmingham, AL

