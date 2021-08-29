What’s up Fresno: Local events calendar

(FRESNO, CA) Fresno has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fresno:

Regain Power over Bulimia and Binge Eating - Live Event With Emma Lund Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Fresno, Fresno, CA 93650

FINALLY... Discover 4 Modern Techniques That Outdated Therapists Don't Know, To Stop Binge Eating & Beat Bulimia For Good.

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-FCA Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Fresno, CA 93650

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

Experience FPU North Fresno! Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 5 River Park Place West, Fresno, CA 93720

Learn about FPU's North Fresno campus and our Degree Completion programs!

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1731 West Bullard Avenue, Fresno, CA 93711

Speed-dating: guided and face-to-face, spending 4 minutes with each man/woman. Upscale location and fine dining included in the ticket price

Yoga with Coach Pegah Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Fresno, Fresno, CA 93650

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.