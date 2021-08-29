Cancel
Fresno, CA

What’s up Fresno: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Fresno Bulletin
Fresno Bulletin
 5 days ago

(FRESNO, CA) Fresno has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fresno:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E2UcU_0bgSZRVi00

Regain Power over Bulimia and Binge Eating - Live Event With Emma Lund

Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Fresno, Fresno, CA 93650

FINALLY... Discover 4 Modern Techniques That Outdated Therapists Don't Know, To Stop Binge Eating & Beat Bulimia For Good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mg9x6_0bgSZRVi00

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-FCA

Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Fresno, CA 93650

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PsVCI_0bgSZRVi00

Experience FPU North Fresno!

Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 5 River Park Place West, Fresno, CA 93720

Learn about FPU's North Fresno campus and our Degree Completion programs!

Speed Dating In person,20 men meet 20 women, fine dining, Ages 40 +,

Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1731 West Bullard Avenue, Fresno, CA 93711

Speed-dating: guided and face-to-face, spending 4 minutes with each man/woman. Upscale location and fine dining included in the ticket price

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PUj02_0bgSZRVi00

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Fresno, Fresno, CA 93650

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

