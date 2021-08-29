Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield events coming soon

Posted by 
Bakersfield Today
Bakersfield Today
 5 days ago

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) Live events are coming to Bakersfield.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bakersfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RA2c6_0bgSZNE200

The Black Jacket Symphony presents: Led Zeppelin IV

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 2001 H St., Bakersfield, CA 93301

Previously purchased tickets will be valid at the new October 23, 2021event

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mTcTA_0bgSZNE200

Heartland Charter School- The Nutcracker-Bakersfield

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 10:45 AM

Address: 1001 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93301

PLEASE READ THE DETAILS OF THIS FIELD TRIP CAREFULLY. EACH FIELD TRIP HAS UNIQUE GUIDELINES FOR AGES, NUMBER OF CHAPERONES, ETC. NO REFUNDS!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PMDsZ_0bgSZNE200

Tauren Wells - Children International Volunteers - Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:30 PM

Address: 2001 H St, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Come volunteer on the Tauren Wells Citizens of Heaven tour! Click the "Register" button to the right for more info!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TFJGO_0bgSZNE200

Arvin High School Class of 2011 Reunion

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 2231 R Street, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Join us on the red carpet to reunite, rejuvenate, and have fun with our fellow Arvin High classmates of 2011!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bakersfield Today

Bakersfield Today

Bakersfield, CA
536
Followers
420
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bakersfield Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Government
City
Arvin, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis fights court's ruling allowing masks in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has appealed a judge’s ruling that states the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school districts to not require mask mandates for their schools, The Associated Press reported. In a court filing Thursday, DeSantis’s attorneys took his appeal to the 1st District Court of Appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy