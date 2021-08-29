Bakersfield events coming soon

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) Live events are coming to Bakersfield.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bakersfield:

The Black Jacket Symphony presents: Led Zeppelin IV Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 2001 H St., Bakersfield, CA 93301

Previously purchased tickets will be valid at the new October 23, 2021event

Heartland Charter School- The Nutcracker-Bakersfield Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 10:45 AM

Address: 1001 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93301

PLEASE READ THE DETAILS OF THIS FIELD TRIP CAREFULLY. EACH FIELD TRIP HAS UNIQUE GUIDELINES FOR AGES, NUMBER OF CHAPERONES, ETC. NO REFUNDS!

Tauren Wells - Children International Volunteers - Bakersfield, CA Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:30 PM

Address: 2001 H St, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Come volunteer on the Tauren Wells Citizens of Heaven tour! Click the "Register" button to the right for more info!

Arvin High School Class of 2011 Reunion Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 2231 R Street, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Join us on the red carpet to reunite, rejuvenate, and have fun with our fellow Arvin High classmates of 2011!