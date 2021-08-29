Bakersfield events coming soon
(BAKERSFIELD, CA) Live events are coming to Bakersfield.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bakersfield:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Address: 2001 H St., Bakersfield, CA 93301
Previously purchased tickets will be valid at the new October 23, 2021event
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 10:45 AM
Address: 1001 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93301
PLEASE READ THE DETAILS OF THIS FIELD TRIP CAREFULLY. EACH FIELD TRIP HAS UNIQUE GUIDELINES FOR AGES, NUMBER OF CHAPERONES, ETC. NO REFUNDS!
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:30 PM
Address: 2001 H St, Bakersfield, CA 93301
Come volunteer on the Tauren Wells Citizens of Heaven tour! Click the "Register" button to the right for more info!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 2231 R Street, Bakersfield, CA 93301
Join us on the red carpet to reunite, rejuvenate, and have fun with our fellow Arvin High classmates of 2011!
