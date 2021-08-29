Cancel
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs events coming soon

Colorado Springs News Watch
Colorado Springs News Watch
 5 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) Live events are coming to Colorado Springs.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Colorado Springs:

HF Summit 2021

Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Address: 1 Lake Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Address: 1 Lake Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06kT5R_0bgSZMLJ00

Monday Sound Bath Meditation at Venetucci Ranch Barn

Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 5210 U.S. 85, Colorado Springs, CO 80911

Monday Sound Bath Meditations at Venetucci Ranch Barn with Rich, and Dr. Cija Ebeling, Ph.D. of E2MindPower.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ncexh_0bgSZMLJ00

Dapper Presents ARIUS @SunshineStudios

Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 3970 Clear View Frontage Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80911

ARIUS is coming to Sunshine Studios 10/21/21 for a Halloween Costume Party!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EIqdX_0bgSZMLJ00

The Wellbriety All Addictions Recovery Conference : Stronger Together

Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 2886 South Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

The Wellbriety Movement is putting a recovery conference that will feature speakers from AA, Al-Anon, NA, Wellbriety, Codependency, SA, etc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GYvEF_0bgSZMLJ00

Friends House Concert with South For Winter

Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 730 Polaris Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

South For Winter was one of the most beloved acts at this years MeadowGrass Music Festival! Don't miss this intimate concert.

Colorado Springs News Watch

With Colorado Springs News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

