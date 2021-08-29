Colorado Springs events coming soon

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) Live events are coming to Colorado Springs.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Colorado Springs:

HF Summit 2021 Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Address: 1 Lake Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Monday Sound Bath Meditation at Venetucci Ranch Barn Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 5210 U.S. 85, Colorado Springs, CO 80911

Monday Sound Bath Meditations at Venetucci Ranch Barn with Rich, and Dr. Cija Ebeling, Ph.D. of E2MindPower.

Dapper Presents ARIUS @SunshineStudios Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 3970 Clear View Frontage Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80911

ARIUS is coming to Sunshine Studios 10/21/21 for a Halloween Costume Party!

The Wellbriety All Addictions Recovery Conference : Stronger Together Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 2886 South Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

The Wellbriety Movement is putting a recovery conference that will feature speakers from AA, Al-Anon, NA, Wellbriety, Codependency, SA, etc.

Friends House Concert with South For Winter Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 730 Polaris Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

South For Winter was one of the most beloved acts at this years MeadowGrass Music Festival! Don't miss this intimate concert.