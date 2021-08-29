Cancel
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City events coming up

Oklahoma City Voice
 5 days ago

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) Oklahoma City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oklahoma City area:

MercyMe - Children International Volunteers - Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 100 W Reno Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Come volunteer on the MercyMe Inhale (Exhale) tour! Click the "Register" button to the right for more info!

Beyond your Birth Chart, the Spiritual Path of Astrology

Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 200 North Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

ONLINE EVENT!! Your birth chart is your roadmap to ascend back to the stars. But your spiritual practices will actually take you there ->

Conversations of Hope 2021

Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 807 North Broadway Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

An evening of hope for those battling eating disorders, their family and friends who love and support them, and professionals.

Community Action Association of Region VI Annual Conference

Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 1 Park Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

We are a network of Community Action Agencies speaking with a unified voice for our region.

Free Virtual Vinyasa Yoga Flow with Caitlin — OK

Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 200 North Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Join our live 60-minute virtual free yoga online class with instructor Caitlin! Free Yoga Class and Yoga for All Levels friendly

Oklahoma City Voice

Oklahoma City, OK
With Oklahoma City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

