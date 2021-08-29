Events on the Washington calendar

(WASHINGTON, DC) Washington is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Washington:

Copy of THC MUSEUM Washington, DC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2822 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001

We are hosting tours at The History of Cannabis Museum that is located on Georgia Avenue in Washington D.C We will provide refreshments for

Roosevelt Island's Not a 5k Run Washington, DC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: Theodore Roosevelt Island Park, Washington, DC 20001

3 Miles. Not 3.1 miles. Save the .1 for the walk to food. (And it's not even 3 miles, but you can tell your friends it was)

Emerging Designers & Ready2Wear Collections Presented by DC Fashion Week Washington, DC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 525 New Jersey Avenue, NW, DC, DC 20001

See the newest trendsetting fashions from emerging designers. This highly popular showcase returns to fashion week with new designers.

#FirstWeBrunch SUNDAYS @HARLOT DC Washington, DC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2001 11th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001

We're Back For Your SUNDAY FUNDAY! But, #FirstWeBrunch $10 tickets for a direct reservation to the best BRUNCH in Washington, DC!!!

Flash presents: DJ Tennis Washington, DC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Address: 645 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001

Life and Death label boss, DJ Tennis, will be making his long awaited return to Flash.