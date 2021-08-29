Buffalo calendar: Events coming up
(BUFFALO, NY) Buffalo has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Buffalo area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 AM
Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Buffalo, NY 14201
Join the 5 Day Mind & Body Challenge for Women to Remove Fear & Perfectionism to Finally Create Your Dream Reality!!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Address: 370 Virginia Street, Buffalo, NY 14201
The story of Badass Buffalo Babes involved in politics, art, the stage and literature. This is one of the shorter tours of a series-1.5hrs
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 341 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14202
Acclaimed Irish folk singers The High Kings return to Asbury Hall at Babeville
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: BUFFALO, Buffalo, NY 14201
Balance Your Hormones and Create Rock Solid Self-Worth & Self-Love by remembering what it means to be woman!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Address: 1 Porter Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14201
Join us for a seminar and discussion about sustainable sourcing followed by networking and a happy hour!
