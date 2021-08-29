Buffalo calendar: Events coming up

(BUFFALO, NY) Buffalo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Buffalo area:

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Buffalo, NY 14201

Join the 5 Day Mind & Body Challenge for Women to Remove Fear & Perfectionism to Finally Create Your Dream Reality!!

Buffalo’s Favorite Daughters: Allentown Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 370 Virginia Street, Buffalo, NY 14201

The story of Badass Buffalo Babes involved in politics, art, the stage and literature. This is one of the shorter tours of a series-1.5hrs

The High Kings Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 341 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14202

Acclaimed Irish folk singers The High Kings return to Asbury Hall at Babeville

Stop the Struggle, Reclaim Your Power as a Woman (BUFFALO) Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: BUFFALO, Buffalo, NY 14201

Balance Your Hormones and Create Rock Solid Self-Worth & Self-Love by remembering what it means to be woman!

Sustainable Sourcing Seminar and Happy Hour Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 1 Porter Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14201

Join us for a seminar and discussion about sustainable sourcing followed by networking and a happy hour!