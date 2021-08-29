Tampa events coming up

(TAMPA, FL) Live events are coming to Tampa.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tampa:

#L.I.T. - Line dance Invasion N' Tampa Tampa, FL

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 1913 North Nebraska Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602

Line Dancing, Line Dancing and more Line Dancing. This event will require you to get your stamina up because it'll be fill with high energy!

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2002 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33602

FREE 1-on-1 session is scheduled at a day/time convenient to you. Talk with a trained facilitator, ask questions, and get resources!

Speed Dating Event for Single Professionals in Tampa, FL: Ages 40s and 50's Tampa, FL

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 1208 East Kennedy Boulevard, #114, Tampa, FL 33602

Tampa Speed Dating Event for Single Professionals For more information, and a full list of our events

Tap Takeover with BarrieHaus Beer Co Tampa, FL

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 555 Channelside Drive, Tampa, FL 33602

Join us in POURS as BarrieHaus takes over our taps!

Trivia Tuesday at Armature Works Tampa, FL

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602

Join us for Trivia Tuesday at Armature Works every 3rd Tuesday of the month!