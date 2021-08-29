Cancel
Tampa, FL

Tampa events coming up

Tampa Times
Tampa Times
(TAMPA, FL) Live events are coming to Tampa.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tampa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47BqGX_0bgSZ84O00

#L.I.T. - Line dance Invasion N' Tampa

Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 1913 North Nebraska Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602

Line Dancing, Line Dancing and more Line Dancing. This event will require you to get your stamina up because it'll be fill with high energy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ARYzU_0bgSZ84O00

Baby Safety Personal Session: Virtual or In-Person (Hillsborough County)

Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2002 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33602

FREE 1-on-1 session is scheduled at a day/time convenient to you. Talk with a trained facilitator, ask questions, and get resources!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hQCUH_0bgSZ84O00

Speed Dating Event for Single Professionals in Tampa, FL: Ages 40s and 50's

Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 1208 East Kennedy Boulevard, #114, Tampa, FL 33602

Tampa Speed Dating Event for Single Professionals For more information, and a full list of our events

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GtZTs_0bgSZ84O00

Tap Takeover with BarrieHaus Beer Co

Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 555 Channelside Drive, Tampa, FL 33602

Join us in POURS as BarrieHaus takes over our taps!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gGFjQ_0bgSZ84O00

Trivia Tuesday at Armature Works

Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602

Join us for Trivia Tuesday at Armature Works every 3rd Tuesday of the month!

With Tampa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

