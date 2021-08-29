Live events Columbus — what’s coming up

(COLUMBUS, OH) Live events are lining up on the Columbus calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Columbus area:

Sound Bath, Wellness & Relaxation Columbus, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1397 Worthington Centre Drive, Columbus, OH 43085

Deep Relaxation Sound Bath - Healing with the harmonics of the Himalayan Singing Bowls & Wellness Solutions

Reclaim your Health: An Over 40 Women's Wellness Event Columbus, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 640 Lakeview Plaza Boulevard, #Suite A, Worthington, OH 43085

Whether you are starting your journey to wellness, need some motivation or just looking for support, we invite you to join us.

Paulettes Princess Parties Open House Columbus, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 7227 North High Street, Worthington, OH 43085

OPEN HOUSE ! learn about us! Free Princess Dance & Descendant Hip Hop Classses ( must register here) Free Performance & Meet & Greet !

LaBlast Dance Fitness Class Worthington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:45 PM

Address: 402 E Wilson Bridge Rd ste a, Worthington, OH

LaBlast® Fitness is a partner-free dance fitness workout. It’s accessible for all levels – from the absolute beginner to the experienced dancer. LaBlast® takes you through a diverse mix of famous...

Ignite Spark Worthington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 E Wilson Bridge Rd #105, Worthington, OH

Propel your business into IMMEDIATE PRODUCTIVITY! About this Event These courses contain a wealth of foundational real estate content, enhanced by productivity-based exercises, practical job aids...