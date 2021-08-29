WHEN Will Disney World Open the TRON and Guardians of the Galaxy Roller Coasters?
One of the biggest burning questions of 2021 is when will Disney World open TRON Lightcycle Run and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind?. Both BIG, FAST rides were originally projected to open with Disney World’s 50th anniversary, and Disney has yet to officially confirm whether their opening dates will be delayed. We’ve been keeping a close eye on the progress for these rides, and we’re here discussing everything we know as of now and how that may or may not impact these rides from opening on time.www.disneyfoodblog.com
