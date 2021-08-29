Memphis calendar: Events coming up

(MEMPHIS, TN) Live events are lining up on the Memphis calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Memphis:

Photo Swap Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 526 Beale Street, Memphis, TN 38103

Connect with models and photographers, increase your portfolio, and have the opportunity to shoot with multiple groups on a Cyc wall.

The 901 Business Brunch (Second Annual) Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 341 Madison Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103

A networking & informational event for Artists, Entrepreneurs & Professionals. Lets talk business over brunch & some local entertainment!

Wizard Fest 11/16 MEMPHIS Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 315 Beale Street, Memphis, TN 38103

We are pleased to inform you that you have been invited to Wizard Fest, a wizard themed trivia and dance party!

Eucharistic Congress Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 255 North Main Street, Memphis, TN 38103

A Eucharistic Congress is a gathering of clergy and community members to bear witness to the Real Presence of Our Lord in the Eucharist.

Kayak Memphis Sunset Tours Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Island Drive, Memphis, TN 38103

Experience one of the best sunsets in the world with us. They are that much better from your kayak.