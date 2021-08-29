Cancel
Memphis, TN

Memphis calendar: Events coming up

Memphis Bulletin
Memphis Bulletin
(MEMPHIS, TN) Live events are lining up on the Memphis calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Memphis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zm4kT_0bgSYrN700

Photo Swap

Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 526 Beale Street, Memphis, TN 38103

Connect with models and photographers, increase your portfolio, and have the opportunity to shoot with multiple groups on a Cyc wall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3artUE_0bgSYrN700

The 901 Business Brunch (Second Annual)

Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 341 Madison Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103

A networking & informational event for Artists, Entrepreneurs & Professionals. Lets talk business over brunch & some local entertainment!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25EXIY_0bgSYrN700

Wizard Fest 11/16 MEMPHIS

Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 315 Beale Street, Memphis, TN 38103

We are pleased to inform you that you have been invited to Wizard Fest, a wizard themed trivia and dance party!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SrOV8_0bgSYrN700

Eucharistic Congress

Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 255 North Main Street, Memphis, TN 38103

A Eucharistic Congress is a gathering of clergy and community members to bear witness to the Real Presence of Our Lord in the Eucharist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OXmVR_0bgSYrN700

Kayak Memphis Sunset Tours

Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Island Drive, Memphis, TN 38103

Experience one of the best sunsets in the world with us. They are that much better from your kayak.

ABOUT

With Memphis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

