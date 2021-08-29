Memphis calendar: Events coming up
(MEMPHIS, TN) Live events are lining up on the Memphis calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Memphis:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 526 Beale Street, Memphis, TN 38103
Connect with models and photographers, increase your portfolio, and have the opportunity to shoot with multiple groups on a Cyc wall.
Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 01:00 PM
Address: 341 Madison Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103
A networking & informational event for Artists, Entrepreneurs & Professionals. Lets talk business over brunch & some local entertainment!
Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:00 PM
Address: 315 Beale Street, Memphis, TN 38103
We are pleased to inform you that you have been invited to Wizard Fest, a wizard themed trivia and dance party!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 255 North Main Street, Memphis, TN 38103
A Eucharistic Congress is a gathering of clergy and community members to bear witness to the Real Presence of Our Lord in the Eucharist.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: Island Drive, Memphis, TN 38103
Experience one of the best sunsets in the world with us. They are that much better from your kayak.
