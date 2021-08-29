Cancel
Louisville, KY

What's up Louisville: Local events calendar

(LOUISVILLE, KY) Live events are lining up on the Louisville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Louisville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TOxbw_0bgSYpbf00

2021 Kentucky Education Summit

Louisville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: 221 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY 40202

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is hosting a statewide summit on the future of K-12 education in the Commonwealth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k4yPP_0bgSYpbf00

Mardi Gras Bar Crawl - Louisville

Louisville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 07:00 PM

Address: 411 S 4th Street, Louisville, KY 40202

The Mardi Gras Bar Crawl is coming Saturday February 26th, 2022! We're turning 4th Street Live into Bourbon Street for the biggest party!

Downtown Campus NOCTI End of Program Assessment / Capstone

Louisville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: Room 376, 110 West Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202

If your program requires an end of term assessment (NOCTI) please register for a date and time that is convenient for you.  If you are unsure, please refer to your syllabus or contact your program coordinator or division chair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QVK4P_0bgSYpbf00

SHAKESPEARE'S R & J by Joe Calarco, collaboration with Kentucky Shakespeare

Louisville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jan 01, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jan 01, 07:00 PM

Address: 604 South 3rd Street, 3rd Floor, Louisville, KY 40202

Perceptions and understanding are turned upside-down as the fun of play-acting turns serious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=215A3k_0bgSYpbf00

SOLD OUT LOUISVILLE, KY: A Wizard's Christmas Dinner & Marketplace SUNDAY

Louisville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Address: 625 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY 40202

A Wizard's Christmas invites you to attend its annual holiday event, with an upcoming look into the new North American Wizarding School.

