What’s up El Paso: Local events calendar

(EL PASO, TX) El Paso is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around El Paso:

You Sleuth Augmented Reality Detective Experience El Paso, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

You Sleuth combines the classic detective game of Clue with the augmented reality of Pokemon Go to create a brand new game experience!

Free Virtual Vinyasa Yoga Flow with Caitlin — El Paso El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 300 North Campbell Street, El Paso, TX 79901

Join our live 60-minute virtual free yoga online class with instructor Caitlin! Free Yoga Class and Yoga for All Levels friendly

AIA El Paso 2021 Architecture Gala, Annual Design Awards Celebration El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 10 Sheldon Court, El Paso, TX 79901

AIA El Paso Chapter's Design Awards recognizes outstanding architectural and urban design in the El Paso region.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, El Paso, TX 79901

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.