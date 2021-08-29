What’s up El Paso: Local events calendar
(EL PASO, TX) El Paso is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around El Paso:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
You Sleuth combines the classic detective game of Clue with the augmented reality of Pokemon Go to create a brand new game experience!
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 300 North Campbell Street, El Paso, TX 79901
Join our live 60-minute virtual free yoga online class with instructor Caitlin! Free Yoga Class and Yoga for All Levels friendly
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 10 Sheldon Court, El Paso, TX 79901
AIA El Paso Chapter's Design Awards recognizes outstanding architectural and urban design in the El Paso region.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, El Paso, TX 79901
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.
Comments / 0