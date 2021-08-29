Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

What’s up Indianapolis: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Indianapolis Bulletin
 5 days ago

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) Live events are lining up on the Indianapolis calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Indianapolis area:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

| EXHIBIT 99 ART SHOW |

Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3137 E. 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201

- JOIN US FOR THE ART SHOW - The Exhibit 99 Art Show is an exhibit that provides exposure to local artist here in Indianapolis!

Surf and Turf Pad Thai - Cooking Class by Classpop!™

Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1140 Shelby St, Indianapolis, IN 46203

Fun, interactive cooking class at a local bar or restaurant with a Classpop! chef. Enjoy food, friends and your favorite beverage.Join Classpop! for “Surf and Turf Pad Thai” with Chef Warren and learn how to craft amazing food! No cooking experience necessary: feel free to sit back and watch, or get hands-on. Each class is hosted in a local bar or restaurant where you can learn something new while sipping on a cocktail...or two.Classpop! offers fun-filled, hands-on cooking classes in the relaxed

Prodigious Glass Pumpkin Patch GAI@CCIC in Fletcher Park

Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1429 East Brookside Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201

Shop and collect from our Prodigious Glass Pumpkin Patch. Our inaugural GAI@CCIC Fall Fundraising event! Join our whole community!

MACRO PHOTOGRAPHY AT GARFIELD PARK W/ JOHN GERLACH & DIXIE CALDERONE

Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 2505 Conservatory Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46203

We have the use of the Garfield Park Conservatory for 2 hours with famed nature photographer, John Gerlach for a hands-on macro class.

Indianapolis Bulletin

Indianapolis, IN
ABOUT

With Indianapolis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

