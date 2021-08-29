What’s up Indianapolis: Local events calendar

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) Live events are lining up on the Indianapolis calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Indianapolis area:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

| EXHIBIT 99 ART SHOW | Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3137 E. 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201

- JOIN US FOR THE ART SHOW - The Exhibit 99 Art Show is an exhibit that provides exposure to local artist here in Indianapolis!

Surf and Turf Pad Thai - Cooking Class by Classpop!™ Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1140 Shelby St, Indianapolis, IN 46203

Fun, interactive cooking class at a local bar or restaurant with a Classpop! chef. Enjoy food, friends and your favorite beverage.Join Classpop! for “Surf and Turf Pad Thai” with Chef Warren and learn how to craft amazing food! No cooking experience necessary: feel free to sit back and watch, or get hands-on. Each class is hosted in a local bar or restaurant where you can learn something new while sipping on a cocktail...or two.Classpop! offers fun-filled, hands-on cooking classes in the relaxed

Prodigious Glass Pumpkin Patch GAI@CCIC in Fletcher Park Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1429 East Brookside Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201

Shop and collect from our Prodigious Glass Pumpkin Patch. Our inaugural GAI@CCIC Fall Fundraising event! Join our whole community!

MACRO PHOTOGRAPHY AT GARFIELD PARK W/ JOHN GERLACH & DIXIE CALDERONE Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 2505 Conservatory Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46203

We have the use of the Garfield Park Conservatory for 2 hours with famed nature photographer, John Gerlach for a hands-on macro class.