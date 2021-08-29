What’s up Indianapolis: Local events calendar
(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) Live events are lining up on the Indianapolis calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Indianapolis area:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 3137 E. 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
- JOIN US FOR THE ART SHOW - The Exhibit 99 Art Show is an exhibit that provides exposure to local artist here in Indianapolis!
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 1140 Shelby St, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fun, interactive cooking class at a local bar or restaurant with a Classpop! chef. Enjoy food, friends and your favorite beverage.Join Classpop! for “Surf and Turf Pad Thai” with Chef Warren and learn how to craft amazing food! No cooking experience necessary: feel free to sit back and watch, or get hands-on. Each class is hosted in a local bar or restaurant where you can learn something new while sipping on a cocktail...or two.Classpop! offers fun-filled, hands-on cooking classes in the relaxed
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 1429 East Brookside Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Shop and collect from our Prodigious Glass Pumpkin Patch. Our inaugural GAI@CCIC Fall Fundraising event! Join our whole community!
Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:00 AM
Address: 2505 Conservatory Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46203
We have the use of the Garfield Park Conservatory for 2 hours with famed nature photographer, John Gerlach for a hands-on macro class.
Comments / 0