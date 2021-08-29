Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Events on the Sacramento calendar

Posted by 
Sacramento News Watch
 5 days ago

(SACRAMENTO, CA) Sacramento is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sacramento area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fgqp5_0bgSYdGB00

Bootcamp and Brew and Brunch

Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1050 20th Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

Bootcamp and Brew and Brunch is setting up shop every Last Sunday of the month for a 1-hour workout, an adult beverage, and then brunch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d9X9L_0bgSYdGB00

Cory Wells

Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 1517 21st Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

Cory Wells with special guests Born Without Bones and Demon In Me

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N9Cta_0bgSYdGB00

Loudness

Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Mar 03, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Mar 03, 11:30 PM

Address: 1517 21st Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

LOUDNESS live at Holy Diver with guests Cemetery Legacy and Nova Sutro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ONwb_0bgSYdGB00

D.R.U.G.S.

Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:30 PM

Address: 1517 21st Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

D.R.U.G.S. (Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows) performs live inside Holy Diver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Snmxs_0bgSYdGB00

2nd Saturday Art Series: Ceramics & Sangria

Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 2009 Matsui Alley, Sacramento, CA 95811

2nd Saturday Art Series: Ceramics & Sangria with local artist & instructor Carey Shaw 2nd Saturday’s! September, October, and November!

Sacramento News Watch

Sacramento, CA
With Sacramento News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

