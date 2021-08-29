Events on the Sacramento calendar
(SACRAMENTO, CA) Sacramento is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Sacramento area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 1050 20th Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
Bootcamp and Brew and Brunch is setting up shop every Last Sunday of the month for a 1-hour workout, an adult beverage, and then brunch.
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 11:00 PM
Address: 1517 21st Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
Cory Wells with special guests Born Without Bones and Demon In Me
Starts at: Mon Mar 03, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Mar 03, 11:30 PM
Address: 1517 21st Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
LOUDNESS live at Holy Diver with guests Cemetery Legacy and Nova Sutro
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:30 PM
Address: 1517 21st Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
D.R.U.G.S. (Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows) performs live inside Holy Diver
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 2009 Matsui Alley, Sacramento, CA 95811
2nd Saturday Art Series: Ceramics & Sangria with local artist & instructor Carey Shaw 2nd Saturday’s! September, October, and November!
Comments / 0