Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Denver events coming up

Posted by 
Denver News Alert
Denver News Alert
 5 days ago

(DENVER, CO) Live events are coming to Denver.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Denver:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XsWD3_0bgSYbUj00

Oktoberfest Bar Crawl - Denver

Denver, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1920 Market Street, Denver, CO 80202

Put on your lederhosen and grab your Das Boot! The Oktoberfest Bar Crawl is coming on Saturday October 2nd, 2021 from 3pm-10pm!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00AD65_0bgSYbUj00

Run Denver Virtual 5K/10K/Half-Marathon Race

Denver, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: TBD Denver, Denver, CO 80202

Experience and Run Denver virtually and the rich history behind this beautiful City in your virtual packet!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XPFuB_0bgSYbUj00

Sustainable Wellness a Workshop to Connect Back to Your Body

Denver, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1437 Bannock Street, #rm 451, Denver, CO 80202

ONLINE EVENT!! Disrupt your diet mindset and be empowered around your food choices -> ->

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24sW9F_0bgSYbUj00

Lindy on the Rocks & Rocky Mountain Balboa Blowout 2021

Denver, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 980 14th Street, Denver, CO 80202

Lindy on the Rocks & Rocky Mountain Balboa Blowout are being combined this year!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D9a7H_0bgSYbUj00

NATIV Comedy Night

Denver, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 1612 Wazee Street, Denver, CO 80202

NATIV Comedy Night is the hottest comedy show in Denver! Come out get your drink on, and some good ol laughter for your soul!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Denver News Alert

Denver News Alert

Denver, CO
416
Followers
439
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Denver Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standup Comedy#Live Events#The Oktoberfest Bar Crawl#Run Denver#Nativ Comedy Night
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis fights court's ruling allowing masks in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has appealed a judge’s ruling that states the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school districts to not require mask mandates for their schools, The Associated Press reported. In a court filing Thursday, DeSantis’s attorneys took his appeal to the 1st District Court of Appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy