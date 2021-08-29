Denver events coming up

(DENVER, CO) Live events are coming to Denver.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Denver:

Oktoberfest Bar Crawl - Denver Denver, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1920 Market Street, Denver, CO 80202

Put on your lederhosen and grab your Das Boot! The Oktoberfest Bar Crawl is coming on Saturday October 2nd, 2021 from 3pm-10pm!

Run Denver Virtual 5K/10K/Half-Marathon Race Denver, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: TBD Denver, Denver, CO 80202

Experience and Run Denver virtually and the rich history behind this beautiful City in your virtual packet!

Sustainable Wellness a Workshop to Connect Back to Your Body Denver, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1437 Bannock Street, #rm 451, Denver, CO 80202

ONLINE EVENT!! Disrupt your diet mindset and be empowered around your food choices -> ->

Lindy on the Rocks & Rocky Mountain Balboa Blowout 2021 Denver, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 980 14th Street, Denver, CO 80202

Lindy on the Rocks & Rocky Mountain Balboa Blowout are being combined this year!

NATIV Comedy Night Denver, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 1612 Wazee Street, Denver, CO 80202

NATIV Comedy Night is the hottest comedy show in Denver! Come out get your drink on, and some good ol laughter for your soul!