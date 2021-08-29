Coming soon: Minneapolis events

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) Minneapolis is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Minneapolis:

Discover Your Inner Chic, Hip, and Well You After 50

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 300 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401

A panel of primetime female trendsetters will provide a fresh and fun take on style after 50 with models showing styles, ideas, and looks.

PF Wine Club Volume #4 - Sip Slow & Enjoy

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: Location Released Soon, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Join us Wednesday 29th for a relaxed evening of Wine, sangria & Music at one of the Twin Cities new most popular wine venues in Minneapolis.

Webinar - Why Microsoft 365 Backup is Critical in the Modern Age

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:40 AM

Address: 301 South 4th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Introduce you to the unique risks of not ensuring off-site backups

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Minneapolis, MN 55401

We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!

T-Rell &Friends @ The Underground Music Cafe

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 408 3rd Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55401

T-Rell and friends live in concert Friday October 15th @ The underground music cafe. Artists- Rxmedy J Flight, TonyFreshh and Dj D-Nyce