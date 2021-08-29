Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati calendar: Events coming up

Cincinnati Dispatch
 5 days ago

(CINCINNATI, OH) Cincinnati is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cincinnati:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M33mv_0bgSYV9F00

Yoga & Mimosas Cincinnati

Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 15 West 14th Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Have you tried yoga? But with a splash? Join us for Yoga & Mimosas Cincinnati!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MdvuW_0bgSYV9F00

Urbanhiking & Gourmet food

Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1731 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Please welcome to our premier food after-hike event. A curation of visual and culinary exploration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KmWVT_0bgSYV9F00

Cincinnati - Friendsgiving Trivia Pub Crawl - $15,000+ IN PRIZES!

Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 801 Plum Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

OVER $15,000 IN PRIZES! FRIENDSGIVING TRIVIA PUB CRAWL! VIP Includes: Free Shirt, Free Lanyard, Free Koozie, Free Cup, & Free Wristband

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

ABOUT

With Cincinnati Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

