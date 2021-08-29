Cincinnati calendar: Events coming up
(CINCINNATI, OH) Cincinnati is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cincinnati:
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 15 West 14th Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Have you tried yoga? But with a splash? Join us for Yoga & Mimosas Cincinnati!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 1731 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Please welcome to our premier food after-hike event. A curation of visual and culinary exploration.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Address: 801 Plum Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202
OVER $15,000 IN PRIZES! FRIENDSGIVING TRIVIA PUB CRAWL! VIP Includes: Free Shirt, Free Lanyard, Free Koozie, Free Cup, & Free Wristband
