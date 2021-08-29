Jacksonville events coming up
(JACKSONVILLE, FL) Jacksonville is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jacksonville:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 19 North Ocean Street, Apt/Suite, Jacksonville, FL 32202
New Dawn Fades: A Tribute to Joy Division + New Order at 1904 Music Hall Sat, Sep 11, 2021 9:00 PM $12/ $15
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 333 North Laura Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Enjoy free admission to explore our new exhibitions: 'Project Atrium: Damián Ortega' and 'Techno-Intimacy'
Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 10:00 AM
Address: 1906 E. Beaver St, Jacksonville, FL 32202
All-Inclusive Pre-Game Tailgate with Open Bar, Unlimited Food, and Celebrity and Athlete hosts with over 1,000 fans from both teams
Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 11:00 AM
Address: 333 N Laura St, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Join photographer and MOCA exhibition artist, Doug Eng for a walk in Downtown Jacksonville while discussing photography techniques.
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:30 AM
Address: 333 N Laura St, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Kids Art Lab encourages your young artist to make cross-curricular connections with Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math.
Comments / 0