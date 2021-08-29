Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville events coming up

Jacksonville News Alert
 5 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) Jacksonville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jacksonville:

New Dawn Fades: A Tribute to Joy Division + New Order at 1904 Music Hall

Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 19 North Ocean Street, Apt/Suite, Jacksonville, FL 32202

New Dawn Fades: A Tribute to Joy Division + New Order at 1904 Music Hall Sat, Sep 11, 2021 9:00 PM $12/ $15

Project Atrium: Damián Ortega Opening Weekend

Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 333 North Laura Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Enjoy free admission to explore our new exhibitions: 'Project Atrium: Damián Ortega' and 'Techno-Intimacy'

Jacksonville vs Houston All-Inclusive Tailgate Experience

Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Address: 1906 E. Beaver St, Jacksonville, FL 32202

All-Inclusive Pre-Game Tailgate with Open Bar, Unlimited Food, and Celebrity and Athlete hosts with over 1,000 fans from both teams

Studio Practice: Downtown Walk with Doug Eng

Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 11:00 AM

Address: 333 N Laura St, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Join photographer and MOCA exhibition artist, Doug Eng for a walk in Downtown Jacksonville while discussing photography techniques.

Kids Art Lab: Snow Much Science!

Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:30 AM

Address: 333 N Laura St, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Kids Art Lab encourages your young artist to make cross-curricular connections with Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math.

Jacksonville News Alert

Jacksonville, FL
With Jacksonville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

