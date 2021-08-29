Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Live events coming up in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Dispatch
 5 days ago

(MILWAUKEE, WI) Live events are coming to Milwaukee.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Milwaukee area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t56vL_0bgSYRcL00

I Am Not Invisible Launch Party

Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 750 North Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Join us for the launch of our first installation of the I Am Not Invisible project highlighting Greater Milwaukee female veterans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qtrvv_0bgSYRcL00

Junior League of Milwaukee Recruitment Social

Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 2108 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Chat with members of the Junior League at our Summer Social and learn about membership and the upcoming orientation classes!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nTRQQ_0bgSYRcL00

Todd Barry: 2021 Stadium Tour!

Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1434 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202

The hilarious Todd Barry RETURNS to Milwaukee for one night only!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mPvER_0bgSYRcL00

Free Virtual Vinyasa Yoga Flow with Caitlin — WI

Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 200 East Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Join our live 60-minute virtual free yoga online class with instructor Caitlin! Free Yoga Class and Yoga for All Levels friendly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dy36t_0bgSYRcL00

Speed Dating in Milwaukee | Saturday Singles Event | Who Do You Relish?

Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1819 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Speed Dating in Milwaukee | Saturday Singles Event | Who Do You Relish?

Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee, WI
With Milwaukee Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

