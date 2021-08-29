Cancel
Tucson, AZ

Tucson calendar: Events coming up

Tucson Voice
(TUCSON, AZ) Live events are coming to Tucson.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tucson:

Tonstartssbandht

Tucson, AZ

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

Psychedelic noise rock sibling duo Tonstartssbandht visits the Club Congress stage.

Paul Thorn

Tucson, AZ

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

Paul Thorn brings his truly original brand of Southern Americana to the Club Congress Plaza.

Freddy Parish 'A Cold July' Album Release

Tucson, AZ

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

Celebrate the release of Freddy Parish's new EP "A Cold July" with a full band performance on the Plaza stage!

Jazz Jam

Tucson, AZ

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 04:00 PM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

A spontaneous combustion of red-hot jazz improv all afternoon on multiple stages at Hotel Congress with national & local professionals.

Vanishing Twin

Tucson, AZ

Starts at: Mon Apr 04, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Apr 04, 10:30 PM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

London-based psychedelic pop quintet Vanishing Twin performs on our historic stage.

Tucson Voice

Tucson Voice

Tucson, AZ
With Tucson Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

