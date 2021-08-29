Cancel
Orlando, FL

Events on the Orlando calendar

Posted by 
Orlando Times
 5 days ago

(ORLANDO, FL) Orlando is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Orlando:

UnionWest at Creative Village Housing Tours, UCF Downtown

Orlando, FL

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 601 West Livingston Street, Orlando, FL 32801

Join us to see the rooms and amenities at UnionWest, UCF Downtown's only official university student housing.

OPEN MIC NIGHT at B Nice Patio Bar (Downtown Orlando)

Orlando, FL

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 151 East Washington Street, Orlando, FL 32801

ORLANDO's NICEST OPEN MIC: Weekly outdoor event w/ live mixer and full PA provided. Please BRING YOUR OWN MIC!! ALL PERFORMERS WELCOME.

Rnb And Chill After Brunch

Orlando, FL

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 23 East Central Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32801

An after brunch rnb experience! dont end the party at brunch keep it going!

With Orlando Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

