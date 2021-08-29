Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Noah Syndergaard Test Postive for COVID-19

SportsGrid
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Heyman reports New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard has tested positive for COVID-19. https://twitter.com/JonHeyman/status/1432007446768324608. Syndergaard was removed from his second rehab start in Brooklyn earlier today and it later announced he had tested positive. Syndergaard continues to make progress toward joining the team while recovering from Tommy John...

www.sportsgrid.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Jon Heyman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Card#Fanduel Sportsbook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Public Health
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBSports Illustrated

Mets' Noah Syndergaard Tosses First Rehab Outing Since May

NEW YORK-- In his first action since being shutdown on May 27 with right elbow inflammation, Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard threw one inning for High-A Brooklyn on Thursday night. Syndergaard allowed a leadoff home run, and hit a batter, but bounced back to retire the next three hitters. The goal...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Slated to begin rehab assignment

Syndergaard (elbow) is expected to begin a rehab assignment this week, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Syndergaard threw a pair of live batting practice sessions recently, and he'll take another step by returning to game action this week. The Mets haven't yet announced where the right-hander will begin his rehab assignment or when he'll make his first appearance, but he should shouldn't require much time to build up his workload since he's expected to serve as a reliever once he's activated.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Noah Syndergaard expected to begin minor-league rehab this week

Noah Syndergaard is expected to begin a rehab assignment this week, according to Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. As was previously reported, the Mets are planning on having the hulking righty return as a member of their bullpen, since there’s not enough time left in the season for him to be stretched out as a starter. This would be his second rehab assignment of the year, as he attempts to work his way back from undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2020. He previously had a rehab stint in May, before being shut down due to elbow inflammation. It’s now been almost two years since his last big-league appearance, which was Sept. 29 of 2019. The final few weeks of the season will be tremendously important for both Syndergaard and the Mets. The Mets need all the help they can get to pull themselves out of their current nosedive. Despite having the division lead in the NL East as recently as Aug. 5, they are now in third place and seven games behind the Braves. As for Thor, he is a few weeks away from entering free agency for the first time and could help his own case by showing some health and effectiveness before the season ends.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Mets’ Noah Syndergaard feels ‘pretty good’ after throwing BP

LOS ANGELES — Noah Syndergaard at least looked the part on Saturday. Dressed in his full road uniform before the Mets faced the Dodgers, the right-hander threw 20 pitches in live batting practice, facing rehabbing Francisco Lindor and Luis Guillorme. It was a second session facing hitters since the restart to his rehab from Tommy John surgery.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Mets’ Noah Syndergaard ready for next step in comeback

Thor is getting ready to roar. Get free bets, risk-free bets and enhanced odds offers from the best licensed NJ sports betting sites. New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard is ready to resume his comeback, according to Newsday’s Tim Healey. Syndergaard is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment this...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Mets’ Noah Syndergaard rebounds from sour start in return to mound

The clock officially has restarted for Noah Syndergaard after the former All-Star took a bit of a roller-coaster ride in his return to the mound Thursday night in Coney Island. Syndergaard allowed a leadoff home run but thereafter completed the first inning as planned to start his latest minor-league rehabilitation...
MLBNewsday

Noah Syndergaard pitches an inning for Brooklyn in rehab start

The fun didn’t last long next to the amusement park on Coney Island. But Noah Syndergaard sure enjoyed his limited time. Syndergaard began another minor-league rehab assignment Thursday night at Maimonides Park in order to return to the Mets in September, likely as a reliever, according to acting general manager Zack Scott. The plan was for Syndergaard to go one inning for the Cyclones, but he had a 20-pitch max no matter what. So this was going to be quick.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Noah Syndergaard set to make another rehab start as Mets chase playoffs

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard’s road to recovery from Tommy John surgery is set to take another pivotal step. As noted by Newsday Sports’ Tim Healey, Syndergaard will make a key rehab appearance on Sunday with the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones. The veteran Mets starter is slated to go at least one-plus innings in the game.
MLBYardbarker

Should Mets Even Bother Having Noah Syndergaard Join The Bullpen?

It has been a disastrous summer for the New York Mets. Just a month ago, the team had legitimate playoff hopes and title aspirations. Today, the club’s 2021 season is in flames. The Mets are four games under .500, and they’re 7.5 games out of a playoff spot in the...
MLBSportsGrid

Mets/Marlins Postponed Wednesday

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports Wednesday’s matchup between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins is postponed in advance of inclement weather. The remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to cause heavy rain in the northeast tomorrow. DiComo reports Wednesday’s game will be made out as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Sept. 28.
MLBSportsGrid

Mets Agree to Deal With Reliever Brad Hand

Https://twitter.com/JonHeyman/status/1433491569076801537. It’s been a rough season for the Mets, but they are still clinging to playoff hopes as the season enters the final month. They are 5.0 games behind the Braves in the NL East standings, and they’re 5.5 games out for the final wild card spot in the National League.
MLBNew York Post

Lefty Aaron Loup continues to be bullpen stalwart for Mets

Aaron Loup was on the wrong end of a pitching change that backfired last week, but otherwise has taken on the role of the Mets’ escape artist. The veteran lefty reliever worked the Mets out of another jam in the nightcap of Tuesday’s doubleheader, using his own nifty defense to get an inning-ending double play and preserve a 3-1 win over the Marlins.
MLBSportsGrid

Mets Place GM Zack Scott On Leave

The New York Mets have placed acting general manager Zack Scott on administrative leave. Scott was found asleep in his vehicle in White Plains after attending a fundraiser at Mets’ owner, Steve Cohen’s Connecticut home. The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Scott was asked to take a breathalyzer test which he refused. He was then given a field sobriety test but did not pass it, which led to his arrest.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani disrespected by MLB players, scouts and execs

Let’s face it; there’s no hitter who’s feared more than LA Angels‘ two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. It’s why I don’t know why MLB players, scouts, and execs are now claiming that Ohtani is not a top three hitter in the American League. Baseball America surveyed MLB players, scouts, and execs,...
MLBMySanAntonio

Cabrera hits career homer No. 502, Tigers beat Athletics 8-6

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a two-run homer, No. 502 of his career, and drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the seventh inning as the Detroit Tigers snapped a four-game skid with an 8-6 win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night. Akil Baddoo and Harold...

Comments / 0

Community Policy