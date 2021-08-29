Jae'Sean Tate wants to prove Rockets right after they guaranteed his contract

Jae'Sean Tate was an All-Rookie First-Team selection in 2020-21. Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Jae’Sean Tate wants to reward the Rockets‘ faith in him after they decided to guarantee his contract for the upcoming season, per Mark Berman of Fox 26. Tate, who played two years overseas before coming to the NBA, will make about $1.52M.

Tate was an All-Rookie First-Team selection, averaging 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 70 games. He quickly established himself as a starter and was one of the few bright spots in a difficult season for Houston. The Rockets will have a $1.78M team option on Tate for 2022-23.

“I’ve been working really hard this summer, and my whole goal is just to prove (general manager) Rafael (Stone), (executive) Patrick and (owner) Tillman (Fertitta) right,” Tate said, per Berman. “That they did the right thing guaranteeing those contracts. I think that’ll show this year.”

