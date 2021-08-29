Jae'Sean Tate wants to prove Rockets right after they guaranteed his contract
Jae’Sean Tate wants to reward the Rockets‘ faith in him after they decided to guarantee his contract for the upcoming season, per Mark Berman of Fox 26. Tate, who played two years overseas before coming to the NBA, will make about $1.52M.
Tate was an All-Rookie First-Team selection, averaging 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 70 games. He quickly established himself as a starter and was one of the few bright spots in a difficult season for Houston. The Rockets will have a $1.78M team option on Tate for 2022-23.
“I’ve been working really hard this summer, and my whole goal is just to prove (general manager) Rafael (Stone), (executive) Patrick and (owner) Tillman (Fertitta) right,” Tate said, per Berman. “That they did the right thing guaranteeing those contracts. I think that’ll show this year.”
There’s more from the Southwest Division:
- It doesn’t appear that Juan Hernangomez, who was acquired from the Timberwolves this week, will have a future with the Grizzlies. ESPN’s Bobby Marks said on Saturday that Hernangomez wasn’t asked to report to the team or take a physical, just like Rajon Rondo, who is now a free agent after reaching a buyout agreement with Memphis. Hernangomez has two years left on his contract at $12.8M, but the final year doesn’t become guaranteed until June 20, 2022, notes Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal.
- Body camera footage has been released from the arrest of Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes in Los Angeles last month, per Christian Clark of NOLA.com. Hayes had an altercation with police after the incident, which he said stemmed from a fight with a girlfriend. He was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and charged with resisting arrest.
- The Pelicans received $1.2M in the sign-and-trade deal that sent Lonzo Ball to the Bulls, per Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report.
