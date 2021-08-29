Coming soon: Austin events

(AUSTIN, TX) Austin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Austin:

Rooftop Yoga at The Riley Austin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 315 Lavaca Street, Austin, TX 78701

Outdoor Yoga every Sunday at 10:30AM on the rooftop of The Riley Building, in partnership with Black Swan Yoga and Austin Private Yoga

2022 Austin New Year's Eve Party - Gatsby's House Austin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 12:00 AM

Address: 500 E 4th Street, Austin, TX 78701

Join us for the most upscale New Year's Eve Party in Austin, Gatsby's House! 5hr prepaid bar, top DJs, casino games with prizes, and more!!

Warhammer US Open Series 2021: Age of Sigmar – Austin, TX Austin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Address: 101 Red River Street, Austin, TX 78701

Celebrate your love for epic battles across the Mortal Realms with a weekend of incredible gaming in an even more incredible city.

Silent Disco Dance Party Battle at Container Bar Austin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 12:00 AM

Address: 90 Rainey Street, Austin, TX 78701

Container Bar is Back Baby...Silent Disco DJ Battle | Kenny Duet VS. Mighty Mike

Faithless Forum 2021 Austin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 500 East 4th Street, Austin, TX 78701

The Faithless Forum is coming back for a third year! We're very excited and hope to see you there!