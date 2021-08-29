Live events on the horizon in St. Louis
(ST. LOUIS, MO) Live events are coming to St. Louis.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the St. Louis area:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 1114 Olive St, St. Louis, MO 63101
N THE YEAR 2021 Elixir Entertainment Presents ESCAPE FROM ST LOUIS a Dystopian Cabaret
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 PM
Address: 1114 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO 63101
RuPaul's Drag Race S12's Jackie Cox brings her one woman show to St Louis!
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Address: 618 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63101
Happy Hour - Come See The MX Theatré & Event Space!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 800 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63101
Join JCI USA in celebrating 100 years of empowering young people across the USA!
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 701 Convention Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63101
ROBYN R. TOATLEY CORDIALLY INVITES YOU TO THIS *** VIRTUAL LIVE ZOOM EVENT *** Infinite Possibilities Unlimited Income Opportunities
