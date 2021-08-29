Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Live events San Diego — what’s coming up

Posted by 
San Diego Post
San Diego Post
 5 days ago

(SAN DIEGO, CA) Live events are lining up on the San Diego calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Diego:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48oW4Q_0bgSXyVz00

Onyx Saturday's September 25th

San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 852 Fifth Ave, Onyx, CA 92101

Onyx Room Nightclub is a leader in the nightclub and entertainment industry. We build on our passion for music, art culture and people.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O4iAe_0bgSXyVz00

The Mad House Famous Showcase Special w/ Matt Donaher from Conan

San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:45 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:15 PM

Address: 801 4th Ave, Historic Gaslamp Quarter, San Diego, CA 92101

It's The Mad House Comedy Club Famous Showcase Special starring Matt Donaher from Conan and The CW; plus many more.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lay8d_0bgSXyVz00

March Against Mandates at the San Diego County Administration Building

San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA 92101

On Tuesday, August 31 we will march at the San Diego County Administration Building against forced medical mandates and vaccine passports.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Zrf6_0bgSXyVz00

San Diego Archives Crawl 2021

San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1649 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101

The San Diego Archives Crawl Planning Committee is returning in 2021 with a professional networking event in Balboa Park August 29, 2021.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nPVd7_0bgSXyVz00

Speed Dating San Diego | Saturday Night | Singles Event

San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 793 J St, San Diego, CA 92101

Speed Dating San Diego | Saturday Night | Singles Event

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
San Diego Post

San Diego Post

San Diego, CA
286
Followers
438
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Diego Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
City
Onyx, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Fifth Ave#Art#Comedy Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis fights court's ruling allowing masks in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has appealed a judge’s ruling that states the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school districts to not require mask mandates for their schools, The Associated Press reported. In a court filing Thursday, DeSantis’s attorneys took his appeal to the 1st District Court of Appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy