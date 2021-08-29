Live events San Diego — what’s coming up

(SAN DIEGO, CA) Live events are lining up on the San Diego calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Diego:

Onyx Saturday's September 25th San Diego, CA

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 852 Fifth Ave, Onyx, CA 92101

Onyx Room Nightclub is a leader in the nightclub and entertainment industry. We build on our passion for music, art culture and people.

The Mad House Famous Showcase Special w/ Matt Donaher from Conan San Diego, CA

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:45 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:15 PM

Address: 801 4th Ave, Historic Gaslamp Quarter, San Diego, CA 92101

It's The Mad House Comedy Club Famous Showcase Special starring Matt Donaher from Conan and The CW; plus many more.

March Against Mandates at the San Diego County Administration Building San Diego, CA

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA 92101

On Tuesday, August 31 we will march at the San Diego County Administration Building against forced medical mandates and vaccine passports.

San Diego Archives Crawl 2021 San Diego, CA

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1649 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101

The San Diego Archives Crawl Planning Committee is returning in 2021 with a professional networking event in Balboa Park August 29, 2021.

Speed Dating San Diego | Saturday Night | Singles Event San Diego, CA

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 793 J St, San Diego, CA 92101

Speed Dating San Diego | Saturday Night | Singles Event