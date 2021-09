Beginning Sept. 9, the Barry Art Museum will celebrate the intersection of fashion and theater in its new exhibition, "Karen LaMonte: Théâtre de la Mode." LaMonte is known for her finely detailed sculptures inspired by fashion, often depicting sumptuously draped fabrics without human figures. The acclaimed American sculptor, living and working in Prague, is known for pioneering complex casting methods to create large-scale sculptures in glass, iron and bronze. LaMonte's sculptures have been exhibited at the Venice Biennale, National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C., Kampa Museum in Prague, Toyama Glass Art Museum in Japan and Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, among others.