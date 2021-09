A lot of Michigan high schools played on Thursday this week. 247Sports had a chance to review these games and see how some of the top recruits in the state did. Dearborn Fordson's Antonio Gates Jr. had a big first game against Canton and then followed it up with a two touchdown performance (3 rec., 122 yards) on Thursday against Livonia Stevenson. Gates Jr. is making it look easy so far, getting open deep against both schools. We liked Gates Jr. enough in the past two seasons to make him a Top247 guy, but he definitely looks like he is turning it up a notch here. Again, the big game will be on the 24th against Belleville, where he will see multiple Division I defensive backs.