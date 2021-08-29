Live events coming up in San Antonio

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) San Antonio has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the San Antonio area:

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate San Antonio San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT262, San Antonio, TX 78284

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Run San Antonio Virtual 5K/10K/Half-Marathon Race San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: TBD San Antonio, San Antonio, TX 78284

Experience and Run San Antonio virtually and the rich history behind this beautiful City in your virtual packet!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, San Antonio, TX 78201

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

2021 Brave Kid Forever 1/2 M 1M 5K 10K -Participate from Home. Save $3 San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, San Antonio, TX 78284

Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?

In Search of Acceptance, Inclusion and Support: The LGBTQ+ Reality San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 12:00 PM

Address: 3014 Rivas Street, San Antonio, TX 78228

An interactive discussion between members of the LGBTQ+ community and the general population.