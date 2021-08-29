Cancel
San Antonio, TX

Live events coming up in San Antonio

San Antonio News Alert
 5 days ago

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) San Antonio has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the San Antonio area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQ5aX_0bgSXV7200

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate San Antonio

San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT262, San Antonio, TX 78284

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yn3a6_0bgSXV7200

Run San Antonio Virtual 5K/10K/Half-Marathon Race

San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: TBD San Antonio, San Antonio, TX 78284

Experience and Run San Antonio virtually and the rich history behind this beautiful City in your virtual packet!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FtOdW_0bgSXV7200

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, San Antonio, TX 78201

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r54l9_0bgSXV7200

2021 Brave Kid Forever 1/2 M 1M 5K 10K -Participate from Home. Save $3

San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, San Antonio, TX 78284

Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MsJYf_0bgSXV7200

In Search of Acceptance, Inclusion and Support: The LGBTQ+ Reality

San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 12:00 PM

Address: 3014 Rivas Street, San Antonio, TX 78228

An interactive discussion between members of the LGBTQ+ community and the general population.

San Antonio News Alert

With San Antonio News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

