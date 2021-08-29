Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas events calendar

Las Vegas News Beat
 5 days ago

(LAS VEGAS, NV) Live events are lining up on the Las Vegas calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Las Vegas:

Las Vegas Diecast Super Convention Vendor Spaces

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Mar 03, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 N. Main Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

For 14 years, Hot Wheel collectors around the world have traveled to this event for FUN!

Downtown Yoga In The Park

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:20 AM

Address: 707 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Join in as we center our mind, body & being in the eco-friendly heart of Downtown Las Vegas, Container Park! All ages. All levels. All good.

GreenTours.com - 420 Experience LV

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 222 E Carson Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Get ready for take-off for the original “420 Experience” Tour in our incredible —Sin City style!

Las Vegas News Beat

Las Vegas News Beat

Las Vegas, NV
With Las Vegas News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

