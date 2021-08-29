Live events Miami — what’s coming up

Cancel
(MIAMI, FL) Live events are lining up on the Miami calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Miami area:

5 Day Mind & Body Challenge to Remove Fear & Perfectionism for Women! (MFL)

Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Miami, FL 33101

Join the 5 Day Mind & Body Challenge for Women to Remove Fear & Perfectionism to Finally Create Your Dream Reality!!

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-MiFL

Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Miami, FL 33101

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

FIU Walk on Water 2021 - Participant Registration

Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: 11200 Southwest 8th Street, Miami, FL 33199

Walk on Water is a competitive event in the style of a marathon race. Participants are positioned to cross the FIU Green Lake

Overdose Awareness Day 2021

Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: GC Lawns, 11200 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33199

International Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held on 31 August each year and aims to raise awareness of overdose.

At Last, Dr. Reveals The Secrets to Long Term Weight Loss!-Miami

Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Miami, FL 33101

Discover “The Six Elements” to Safely and Permanently Lose Weight Without Spending Hours In The Gym Or Giving Up Your Favorite food!!

