Chicago calendar: What's coming up

RED OCTOBER/ YACHT AFFAIR Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 200 North Breakwater Access, Chicago, IL 60601

Red and denim for the attire aboard the Anita Dee II Yacht

Flow with ROW Summer Yoga Series Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 337 East Randolph Street, Chicago, IL 60601

Recovery on Water is excited to announce our Flow with ROW Summer Yoga Series taking place in the beautiful Maggie Daley Park.

Frances on the Lake Part 2 Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 North Breakwater Access, Chicago, IL 60601

Frances Cocktail Lounge is celebrating 55 years of business Sunday, September 12, 2021, Day Party, Frances on the Lake.

Virgo VS Libra Birthday Turn Up #DayTime Yacht Party // Anita Dee #2 Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 North Breakwater Access, Chicago, IL 60601

Grab the Crew & Come Party on the Yacht! 3 levels of Music, Beautiful Views on Chicagos Lake Front!

Family Friendly Cruises on the Chicago River Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:15 AM

Address: 355 Chicago Riverwalk, Chicago, IL 60601

75 minute cruise on the Chicago River, breathtaking views of the city & skyline + amazing photo ops! Get out and have some fun!