Chicago, IL

Chicago calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Chicago Digest
Chicago Digest
 5 days ago

(CHICAGO, IL) Chicago has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chicago:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NnOYL_0bgSXFEe00

RED OCTOBER/ YACHT AFFAIR

Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 200 North Breakwater Access, Chicago, IL 60601

Red and denim for the attire aboard the Anita Dee II Yacht

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zhvPe_0bgSXFEe00

Flow with ROW Summer Yoga Series

Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 337 East Randolph Street, Chicago, IL 60601

Recovery on Water is excited to announce our Flow with ROW Summer Yoga Series taking place in the beautiful Maggie Daley Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HTrao_0bgSXFEe00

Frances on the Lake Part 2

Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 North Breakwater Access, Chicago, IL 60601

Frances Cocktail Lounge is celebrating 55 years of business Sunday, September 12, 2021, Day Party, Frances on the Lake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YUFYp_0bgSXFEe00

Virgo VS Libra Birthday Turn Up #DayTime Yacht Party // Anita Dee #2

Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 North Breakwater Access, Chicago, IL 60601

Grab the Crew & Come Party on the Yacht! 3 levels of Music, Beautiful Views on Chicagos Lake Front!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3reGSH_0bgSXFEe00

Family Friendly Cruises on the Chicago River

Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:15 AM

Address: 355 Chicago Riverwalk, Chicago, IL 60601

75 minute cruise on the Chicago River, breathtaking views of the city & skyline + amazing photo ops! Get out and have some fun!

Comments / 0

 

Chicago Digest

Chicago Digest

Chicago, IL
231
Followers
436
Post
13K+
Views
