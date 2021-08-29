Los Angeles events calendar

(LOS ANGELES, CA) Los Angeles is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Los Angeles area:

Sunday Service South Gate, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

We have fought the good fight while a pandemic, Sunday 29th we will get together to Worship And give thanks, for the first time as City Gateway Covenant Church, join us! Hope to see you there!

ReSound: Kathak in the Streets (Los Angeles) Los Angeles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: See schedule for details, Los Angeles, CA 90001

Experience North Indian classical dance as it reverberates through the streets!

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Los Angeles, los Angeles, TX 90001

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LACA Los Angeles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Los Angeles, CA 90001

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

Coffe with a cop South Gate, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Coffe with a cop is on Facebook. To connect with Coffe with a cop, join Facebook today.