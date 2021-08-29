Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles events calendar

Posted by 
Los Angeles News Beat
Los Angeles News Beat
 5 days ago

(LOS ANGELES, CA) Los Angeles is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Los Angeles area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbism_0bgSXELv00

Sunday Service

South Gate, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

We have fought the good fight while a pandemic, Sunday 29th we will get together to Worship And give thanks, for the first time as City Gateway Covenant Church, join us! Hope to see you there!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q38Vf_0bgSXELv00

ReSound: Kathak in the Streets (Los Angeles)

Los Angeles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: See schedule for details, Los Angeles, CA 90001

Experience North Indian classical dance as it reverberates through the streets!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Gyfe_0bgSXELv00

$1000 MICROBLADE/SHADING TRAINING (1 DAY CLASS) Loa Angeles, California

Los Angeles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Los Angeles, los Angeles, TX 90001

WANT A CAREER CHANGE? WANT TO MAKE $5000-10,000 A MONTH? Training to become a microblading artist. Make $300-$700 per client session.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rXn5m_0bgSXELv00

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LACA

Los Angeles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Los Angeles, CA 90001

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4722hc_0bgSXELv00

Coffe with a cop

South Gate, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Coffe with a cop is on Facebook. To connect with Coffe with a cop, join Facebook today.

Los Angeles News Beat

Los Angeles News Beat

Los Angeles, CA
With Los Angeles News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

