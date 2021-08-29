What’s up Houston: Local events calendar

(HOUSTON, TX) Houston is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Houston area:

MONSTER The Music of Lady Gaga Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1125 Providence Street, Houston, TX 77002

MONSTER The Music of Lady Gaga is a Vegas-style concert event bursting with dazzling visuals and show stopping live music!

Maverick City - Food For the Hungry Volunteers - Houston, TX Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 520 Texas Ave., Houston, TX 77002

Come volunteer at this Maverick City event! Click the "Register" button to the right for more info!

Immersive Van Gogh (Peak) Houston, TX | Posted by TicketMaster

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: To be announced

For full details please visit HoustonVanGogh.com/ This event has a no refund policy

Shokparv: An Unconventional Dialogue - 1.00pm Show Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 3400 Main street, Houston, TX 77002

"Shokparv: An Unconventional Dialogue" is an experimental Marathi play directed and performed by local Houston artists.

Let's Get Cheeky! Speed Dating for Gay Men in Houston | Singles Event Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 809 Congress Street, Houston, TX 77002

Let's Get Cheeky! Speed Dating for Gay Men in Houston | Singles Event