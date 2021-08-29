Cancel
Detroit, MI

Live events on the horizon in Detroit

Motor City Metro
Motor City Metro
 5 days ago

(DETROIT, MI) Live events are coming to Detroit.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Detroit area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zZK4A_0bgSXCaT00

Opening -- Steps toward Justice: Artis Lane's Portraits of Rosa Parks

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2439 4th Street, Detroit, MI 48201

Explore the intersection of social justice and art/design in Steps toward Justice, an exhibition opening at Collected Detroit September 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zyb4j_0bgSXCaT00

Peace for the Soul: An Evening with BLKBOK

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 4800 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201

Stay connected with WDET music and see emerging artist BlkBok at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09PFQw_0bgSXCaT00

Taste Black Spirits ( The Distro)

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 3929 Woodward, Detroit, MI 48201

A "Taste of Black Spirits" is an event that supports, highlights and brings awareness to African American Beer, Wine & Spirit brands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CnfeV_0bgSXCaT00

Detroit Youth Choir's 1st Annual Gala: Celebrating 25 years of Music

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 315 East Warren Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201

Please join the Detroit Youth Choir in the celebrating 25 years of music at our 1st Annual Gala.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hrOmk_0bgSXCaT00

DLECTRICITY 2021 Light Bike Parade

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 511 West Canfield Street, Detroit, MI 48201

Dlectricity’s signature Light Bike Parade is a 3-mile+ ride that connects Detroit’s Cultural Center to DTE’s Beacon Park.

