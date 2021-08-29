Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Live events coming up in Oakland

Posted by 
Oakland Observer
Oakland Observer
 5 days ago

(OAKLAND, CA) Oakland is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oakland area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bIUx1_0bgSXBhk00

Wellness Fridays for Educators, Hosted by Mills College School of Education

Oakland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 5000 MacArthur Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94613

Educators— Join us for Wellness Fridays, September 10 - October 9, Online or Outdoors at our Mills College School of Education 4:30-6pm PST

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZeK4_0bgSXBhk00

Alameda Farmers Market

Alameda, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 710 Haight Ave, Alameda, CA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM Location: Webster Street at Haight Avenue

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jy6mw_0bgSXBhk00

2 Hour Forest Bathing Walk

Oakland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 7867 Redwood Road, Oakland, CA 94619

Spend 2 hours in a natural setting to restore your sense of well-being.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Uq1Q_0bgSXBhk00

4 Day Sacred Medicines Celebration Retreat

Oakland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: main, Oakland, CA 94602

4 day Retreat where you will experience an awakening to your truth, refreshment of spirit, transformation and the wisdom of freedom

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1snHvB_0bgSXBhk00

8th Grade Welcome Back to School Picnic

Oakland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 3860 Hanly Road, Oakland, CA 94602

It's been a long time since we've been all together and we look forward to a fun gathering to reconnect!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Oakland Observer

Oakland Observer

Oakland, CA
1K+
Followers
717
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oakland Observer, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alameda, CA
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Webster Street
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Macarthur#Awakening#Stand Up Comedy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis fights court's ruling allowing masks in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has appealed a judge’s ruling that states the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school districts to not require mask mandates for their schools, The Associated Press reported. In a court filing Thursday, DeSantis’s attorneys took his appeal to the 1st District Court of Appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy