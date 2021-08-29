Live events coming up in Oakland

(OAKLAND, CA) Oakland is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oakland area:

Wellness Fridays for Educators, Hosted by Mills College School of Education Oakland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 5000 MacArthur Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94613

Educators— Join us for Wellness Fridays, September 10 - October 9, Online or Outdoors at our Mills College School of Education 4:30-6pm PST

Alameda Farmers Market Alameda, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 710 Haight Ave, Alameda, CA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM Location: Webster Street at Haight Avenue

2 Hour Forest Bathing Walk Oakland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 7867 Redwood Road, Oakland, CA 94619

Spend 2 hours in a natural setting to restore your sense of well-being.

4 Day Sacred Medicines Celebration Retreat Oakland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: main, Oakland, CA 94602

4 day Retreat where you will experience an awakening to your truth, refreshment of spirit, transformation and the wisdom of freedom

8th Grade Welcome Back to School Picnic Oakland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 3860 Hanly Road, Oakland, CA 94602

It's been a long time since we've been all together and we look forward to a fun gathering to reconnect!