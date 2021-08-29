Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Live events on the horizon in Cleveland

Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 5 days ago

(CLEVELAND, OH) Cleveland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cleveland:

Human Factors Analysis in Incident Investigations - Cleveland

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: TBD, Cleveland, OH 44101

Training Event Focusing on Understanding and Identifying the Conditions that Contribute to Human Error in the Workplace

Post Animal / Ron Gallo

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 2785 EUCLID HEIGHTS BLVD, CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH 44106

Post Animal and Ron Gallo live at the Grog Shop with Why Bonnie

Gary Dacanay/ Lack of Direction / Davey Squires

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44106

Gary Dacanay Band / Lack of Direction / Davey Squires

2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Cleveland, OH 44101

National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-ClOH

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Cleveland, OH 44101

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

